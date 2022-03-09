type here...
GhPageNewsKwame A-Plus vows to expose identities of top police commissioner and officers...
News

Kwame A-Plus vows to expose identities of top police commissioner and officers involved in the bullion van robberies

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame A-Plus has vowed to drop a bombshell on the back of investigations into the bullion van robberies saga that could cause a “major shakeup” in the police service.

Two days ago, the Ghana Police Service said it had made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra. Two policemen among a number of other suspects have been apprehended so far.

One of such attacks led to the killing of Constable Emmanuel Osei who was on escort duties on a bullion van at Adedenkpo in Jamestown in June 2021.

An audio has surfaced on social media of a yet-to-be-identified man believed to be with the Ghana Police Service giving an account of the robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.

On Tuesday, however, it came as a shock to many when the Police Administration in a fresh statement disclosed that the two policemen – Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame – arrested a few days had been shot dead during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman where there was an exchange of gunshots.

READ ALSO: Bullion van police officer was killed because he identified one of the robbers

But A-Plus has indicated that the death of the two policemen is not in any way a mistake.

In a Facebook post, he alleged that a police commissioner and some top police officers are involved in the numerous robberies, hence they are killing the arrested policemen who did their bidding to cover up their tracks.

He swore to give full details about his claims at the right time. As a curtain-raiser, he dropped the nicknames of two of the officers as Pablo and Jah Rule.

Read A Plus’ full post below.

Kwame-A-Plus-on-police-bullion-van-robberies

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    69 %
    4.2mph
    34 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News