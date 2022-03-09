Kwame A-Plus vows to expose identities of top police commissioner and officers involved in the bullion van robberies

- Advertisement -

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame A-Plus has vowed to drop a bombshell on the back of investigations into the bullion van robberies saga that could cause a “major shakeup” in the police service.

Two days ago, the Ghana Police Service said it had made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra. Two policemen among a number of other suspects have been apprehended so far.

One of such attacks led to the killing of Constable Emmanuel Osei who was on escort duties on a bullion van at Adedenkpo in Jamestown in June 2021.

An audio has surfaced on social media of a yet-to-be-identified man believed to be with the Ghana Police Service giving an account of the robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.

On Tuesday, however, it came as a shock to many when the Police Administration in a fresh statement disclosed that the two policemen – Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame – arrested a few days had been shot dead during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman where there was an exchange of gunshots.

But A-Plus has indicated that the death of the two policemen is not in any way a mistake.

In a Facebook post, he alleged that a police commissioner and some top police officers are involved in the numerous robberies, hence they are killing the arrested policemen who did their bidding to cover up their tracks.

He swore to give full details about his claims at the right time. As a curtain-raiser, he dropped the nicknames of two of the officers as Pablo and Jah Rule.

