The rumours have finally been confirmed!

We earlier reported in October that one of the baby mamas of Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, is set to marry in what is expected to be a record-breaking wedding ceremony ever to be held in the country.

Information GHPage.com gathered about the would-be couple was that the yet identified man comes from the Royal family of the Ashanti Kingdom and reportedly owns a very popular pastry brand that has made waves both in the garden city and the rest of the country.

It was also unravelled that the lady in question, who has three kids with Osei Kwame Despite, is the daughter of the owner of the prestigious Anita Hotel in Kumasi and she is the only baby mama of the rich man who’s yet to get married.

Well, baby mama, Anita Sefa Boakye has finally tied the knot with Barima Osei Mensah – the CEO of Adinkra Pie – in a very colourful engagement ceremony in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Viral videos sighted by GHPage.com on social media show the groom arriving at his wedding in a luxurious automobile flanked by men and women draped in beautiful Kente garments in a procession.

In another clip, the couple were seen walking and greeting the guests at the occasion as they go to take their seats.

Watch highlights from the wedding below.