type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKwame Mickey & Team Eternity Ghana settles 'DEFE DEFE' Song issues
Entertainment

Kwame Mickey & Team Eternity Ghana settles ‘DEFE DEFE’ Song issues

By Mr. Tabernacle

In a noteworthy development for the gospel music industry, acclaimed Ghanaian music producer Kwame Mickey and the musical group Team Eternity have amicably resolved a legal dispute concerning the song “Defe Defe.”

This resolution was announced in a joint press statement by Kwame Mickey, OFM Computer World, and Team Eternity Ghana (TEG).

The controversy began when allegations surfaced that Team Eternity had used parts of an existing song, also titled “Defe Defe,” which was originally released two decades ago by Hallelujah Voices, without securing the necessary permissions from the copyright holders.

These allegations were formally presented by OFM Computer World and Debrich Group of Companies, a multinational entity with operations in Ghana, Nigeria, and Europe.

In response, both parties entered into negotiations to address the issue amicably. This led to the execution of a Licence Agreement.

Under this agreement, Kwame Mickey grants TEG the non-exclusive right to use specific words from the original song in their new rendition of “Defe Defe.”

The successful negotiation of the Licence Agreement represents a positive outcome for both parties and highlights the critical importance of proper licensing in the music industry.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
5.1mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways