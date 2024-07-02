Kwame Mickey & Team Eternity Ghana settles ‘DEFE DEFE’ Song issues

In a noteworthy development for the gospel music industry, acclaimed Ghanaian music producer Kwame Mickey and the musical group Team Eternity have amicably resolved a legal dispute concerning the song “Defe Defe.”

This resolution was announced in a joint press statement by Kwame Mickey, OFM Computer World, and Team Eternity Ghana (TEG).

The controversy began when allegations surfaced that Team Eternity had used parts of an existing song, also titled “Defe Defe,” which was originally released two decades ago by Hallelujah Voices, without securing the necessary permissions from the copyright holders.

These allegations were formally presented by OFM Computer World and Debrich Group of Companies, a multinational entity with operations in Ghana, Nigeria, and Europe.

In response, both parties entered into negotiations to address the issue amicably. This led to the execution of a Licence Agreement.

Under this agreement, Kwame Mickey grants TEG the non-exclusive right to use specific words from the original song in their new rendition of “Defe Defe.”

The successful negotiation of the Licence Agreement represents a positive outcome for both parties and highlights the critical importance of proper licensing in the music industry.