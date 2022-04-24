Vim Lady reacts after Kwame Nkrumah Tikese drags and dares her to leave Okay FM

- Advertisement -

There seems to be brewing animosity and corporate hostility between key workers at Despite Media’s Okay FM.

Due to that, some of the key journalists have launched an attack on popular journalist Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady and asked her to leave the station.

Speaking on Okay FM and venting the collective displeasure of some journalists at the station against what they described as the haughtiness of Vim Lady, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese said they would not sit for her to run the station down.

According to him, Vim Lady had not lived up to expectations. In the company of Nana Kwamena Amo and one other, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese added that Vim Lady had deviated from her core duties at the station.

He also added that Vim Lady was been paid a huge salary but has decided to be hosting shows like EShow that are out of her mandate.

“Does she know how we have worked hard to put this station on the pedestal? You can not come and be doing things the way you want. Hosting Eshow is out of your mandate. Focus on your duty and make sure you deliver.”

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese also dared Vim Lady to leave the station after two weeks if she still did not want to go according to laid-down procedures at the station. According to him, Vim Lady has been off duty for weeks which was not best practice at Despite Media.

Meanwhile, VIM Lady has expressed horror by posting the video of her colleagues lambasting her on Okay FM on her Instagram page.

Other journalists like Ohemaa Woyeje, and Nana Yaa Brefo have reacted with disdain to the unprofessional attitude exhibited by Nana Kwamena Amo, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and one other lady on Okay FM.

The outspoken Vim Lady left Multimedia Group for Despite Media after spending several years at the station.

After just a couple of years at Despite Media, the cracks at the station have been made visible by the public bad blood between herself and some colleagues at the station.

This could be described as character antagonism.

How would this end? We will keep you updated.