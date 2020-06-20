Kwame Sefa Kayi and his 1st daughter's 'rare' photos & video pop up on his birthday

Award-winning broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrates his 50th birthday today 20 June, and he has received numerous well-wishes from everywhere.

The Peace Fm presenter has warmed his way into the hearts of many Ghanaians and on his 50th birthday, it’s just celebration upon Celebration.

Also read: Kwame Sefa Kayi to testify as a witness in Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy court case

Fafa Kayi, the daughter of Chairman General, as he is popularly called, has dropped beautiful photos and a video with her father celebrating her dad.

She is believed to be the daughter of actress Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Also read: Despite son throws a lavish birthday party for Kwame Sefa Kayi

The broadcast journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi was born in 1970, the Kokrokoo morning show host has attained the age of 50 years.

To celebrate her father’s birthday, Fafa who is the first child decided to flaunt the Peace FM presenter in some rare father and daughter photos and video.

In the video, Sefa Kayi could be sitting with Fafa as they traded greetings with her followers on Snapchat.

In her caption, she stated,”You guys it’s my original boyfriend’s birthday my favourite person LOML GOD BLESS YOU PAPA”

Watch Video below: