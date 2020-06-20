Kwame Sefa Kaye celebrates 50th birthday; names an entire orphanage block after his mum

type here...
Kwame Sefa Kayi names an entire orphanage block after mum on 50th birthday

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Today happens to be the birthday of award-winning media personality Kwame Seya Kayi as he turned 50.

The veteran broadcast journalist celebrated his birthday in style as excerpts from his party at Asiakwa SOS Children’s Village hit social media.

Chairman General, as he is referred to by colleagues and fans alike is currently the host of Peace FM’s morning show popularly known as “Kokrokoo”.

Winning the Special Achievement Award at the GUBA 2011, hosting the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards in 2007, and co-hosting the 20th VGMA with Berla Mundi, the prominent media personality has cemented his name as one of the best broadcast journalists in Ghana.

Excerpts from his birthday party at the Asiakwa SOS Children’s Village show him dancing and having a good time with his wife, mother, friends, and family.

His mother was at the scene and marvelled the people present with her dashing dance moves.

Apparently, Kwame on his birthday has adopted an entire block at the orphanage and named it after his mother.

Kwame’s noble act in honor of his mum has been applauded as the journalist chose to honor his mother while she is alive.

