Kwame Tutu to host 100°C on Onua Tv, starting on his birthday on Monday

- Advertisement -

Media General’s new signee Kwame Tutu set to host 100 Degrees starting from Monday 14 December 2020, from 7:00-8:00 pm.

Also, Monday happens to be the birthday of the man described by many as a versatile and experienced broadcaster.

Tutu who left Kingdom FM a couple of months ago had already made a name for himself on Rainbow radio by growing the station’s morning listeners to a big size.

He started both the breakfast show and evening political show on CTV (Class Television), a subsidiary of Class Media.

The fearless, bold, courageous and intelligent interviewer is expected to as usual grow the viewership of one of the Onua TV’s flagship shows.

Asking tough questions is Kwame Tutu’s hallmark and he is expected to give the politicians in particular ‘technical knockouts’ by asking them critical National Development questions.

The one on one interview on the 100 Degrees show is modelled around the famous BBC show, HardTalk.