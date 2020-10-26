Kwasi Dadzie challenges #Kency 2020 as he shows off a fleet of cars at his wedding (VIDEO)

Millionaire Kwasi Dadzie aka VAL has joined the list as he tries to challenge Kwame Despite after showing off his fleet of expensive cars at his wedding.

Earlier this year, the marriage between Kennedy Osei the son of millionaire Osei Kwame Despite and his then girlfriend Tracey Ameyaw became the talk of town after the show of wealth and class.

Their wedding dubbed #Kency2020 became the marking scheme for some weddings in the country before the emergence of the coronavirus which brought the pressure on people down a bit.

Few weeks ago, the daughter of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong known as Cindy Ofori Sarpong also tied the knot with her sweetheart Richard Peprah though there was massive show of wealth it couldn’t be compared with that of #Kency 2020.

Well, Kwasi Dadzie who announced weeks ago that he was getting married decided to show off at his wedding which came off recently.

According to what we gathered, the wedding was indeed beautiful as there was some level of luxury shown. The display of wealth and power was equally shown at the luxury wedding.

Pictures from the event showed the luxury cars owned by the Ghanaian millionaire Mr. Kwesi Dadzie. Amongst the fleet of cars which have been spotted by our outfit includes a Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler, Rolls Royce, just to mention a few.

Watch the video below:

VAL’s marriage joins the list of most lavish wedding in 2020.

These rich men are really give pressure to the young ones out there planning to get married soon.