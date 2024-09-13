“Kwasia baa” – Wee smoking Funny Face insults Mcbrown and her mother’s private part – Video

Funny Face who has been trending on social media for about three days now has descended on Nana Ama Mcbrown in a new video.

According to Funny Face, Nana Ama Mcbrown promised to reunite him with Vanessa but never delivered her promise.

In the fresh video, Funny Face accused Nana Ama Mcbrown of secretly smoking weed and also involving in other vices behind the cameras.

While ranting, Funny Face insulted Mcbrown and her mother’s private parts while pouring other derogatory words at them.

According to Funny Face, this his fresh attack on Mcbrown is just the beginning hence the actress-cum-TV presenter should brace herself for the main event.