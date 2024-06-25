type here...
Kwasia, ashawo – Angry Funny Face attacks Naija neighbour for recording his naketness (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face, known for his role in the popular TV series ‘Chokor Trotro,’ has once again taken over social media trends.

A disturbing video of his latest outburst has emerged on social media and received mixed reactions from netizens.

In the fresh video from the cam of Funny Face that has quickly gone viral, the comic actor can be heard verbally abusing a neighbour.

As seen in the video, Funny Face stormed the residence of his neighbour in a Rambo style to hurl a barrage of insults at her.

As accused by Funny Face the lady has been spying on him.

Despite the neighbour being a woman, Funny Face showed no restraint as he unleashed a stream of insults at her.

Many fans and followers of the actor have expressed their worry over his deteriorating mental state, urging him to seek professional help once again.

Watch the video below to know more…

