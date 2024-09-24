Kwasia baa, wanum kankan – Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwar

Kumchacha has finally reacted and fired back at Afia Schwar following her insults on yesterday.

As we all know, yesterday, Kumchacha, was part of the contingent that visited Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Unfortunately, Afia Pokuaa’s apology to Manhyia was dismissed on the basis that she failed to bring along her parents.

Reacting to the issue, Afia Schwar blamed Kumchacha’s involvement as the cause of the bad outcome.

In a self-made video, Afia Schwar alleged that Kumchacha was chained as a result of his mental illness.

In a rebuttal, Kumchacha has rained massive insults on Afia Schwar.

According to Kumachacah, Afia Schwar is the foolish woman the Bible talked about.

He also alleged that Afia Schwar is suffering from halitosis.