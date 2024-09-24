type here...
GhPageNewsKwasia baa, wanum kankan - Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwar
News

Kwasia baa, wanum kankan – Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwar

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Kumchacha

Kumchacha has finally reacted and fired back at Afia Schwar following her insults on yesterday.

As we all know, yesterday, Kumchacha, was part of the contingent that visited Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Unfortunately, Afia Pokuaa’s apology to Manhyia was dismissed on the basis that she failed to bring along her parents.

Mona Gucci

Reacting to the issue, Afia Schwar blamed Kumchacha’s involvement as the cause of the bad outcome.

In a self-made video, Afia Schwar alleged that Kumchacha was chained as a result of his mental illness.

In a rebuttal, Kumchacha has rained massive insults on Afia Schwar.

According to Kumachacah, Afia Schwar is the foolish woman the Bible talked about.

-- AD --

He also alleged that Afia Schwar is suffering from halitosis.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
71 %
3.2mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways