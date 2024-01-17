“Kwasia” – Big Scout, a Ghanaian content creator verbally attacks street preachers at Adum-Kumasi (Video)

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred in Adum, where Big Scout confronted a street preacher, accusing him of throwing dust into people’s eyes with the Bible.



In a video circulating on social media, Big Scout, who recently returned to Ghana for the Christmas festivities, can be seen engaging in a heated exchange with the preacher.

In the video, Big Scout criticized the street preacher and described him as lazy for choosing to preach on the streets rather than engaging in a more productive and sustainable occupation.

He argued that while others were working under the scorching sun, the preacher opted for what he perceived as an unproductive profession.

The verbal altercation has sparked outrage among social media users, especially Christians, who find Big Scout’s comments disrespectful and offensive.



Many have accused him of lacking respect for religious beliefs and expressed disappointment in his choice of words.

Street preaching is a common sight in various parts of Ghana, with individuals often sharing their religious messages publicly.



However, Big Scout’s critique of the profession as a facade has fueled a broader conversation on the role and perception of street preachers in society.

Edwardlutterodt – The fact that you’re prosperous in your ways does not mean God is the one blessing you. Not everyone preaching on the street is out of convenience. Some are obeying their calling in reaching out to the people God sent them to.

Nana Ludwig – What if he’s working but volunteering for the Word to be heard

Stegor 233 – This is foolishness all in the name of I live abroad. Gyimie

Cecil Prime – So what he did what’s the sense in it? Can you go to the UK and insult someone playing guitar on the road side???

