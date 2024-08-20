Kwasia man, aboa, wotw3 – Shatta Wale insults Stonebowy chakachaka – Here’s why (Video)

The never-ending beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has once again resurfaced and this time around it’s over the issue of giving money to fans.

Shatta Wale has lashed out at Stonebwoy after the latter criticized the practice of throwing money at fans who crowd the streets to welcome them.

In a recent interview on Ark FM, Stonebwoy explained his decision not to throw money into crowds during public appearances.

He expressed concern over potential injury, noting that fans often get hurt in the scramble to grab the flying cash.

Instead, Stonebwoy believes it’s more responsible and considerate to personally hand money to fans rather than throwing it into the air for them to fight over.

However, Shatta Wale, known for his frequent displays of generosity in public, has taken these comments as a personal attack. T

he self-proclaimed “Dancehall King” has responded with a barrage of insults, accusing Stonebwoy of being stingy and unwilling to share his wealth with his fans.

In his characteristically fiery style, Shatta Wale did not hold back, using a range of unprintable words, including “foolish,” to describe his fellow artist.

Shatta Wale’s practice of showering money on fans has long been a hallmark of his public appearances, earning him both praise and criticism.

His supporters see it as a sign of his deep connection with his fanbase, while detractors argue that it promotes unhealthy behaviour and puts fans at risk.