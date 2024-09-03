Kwasiabaa, gyimifuo, you slept with Osofo Kyirabosom – Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband Pastor Love fires

Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, has alleged that the songstress once slept with Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

In a self-made video, the pastor accused his ex-wife of trying to snatch Osofo Kyiri Abosom from his wife.

As alleged by the pained man of God, Obaapa Christy once forcefully took Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s car because of their secret affair.

This consequently led to a fight between her and Osofo Kyri Abosom’s wife because she was the one who introduced the singer to the man of God.

Pastor Love made these allegations against his ex-wife following her recent interview with Fiifi Pratt where she dismissed the claims that he was her songwriter.