type here...
GhPageNewsKwasiabaa, gyimifuo, you slept with Osofo Kyirabosom - Obaapa Christy's ex-husband Pastor...
News

Kwasiabaa, gyimifuo, you slept with Osofo Kyirabosom – Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband Pastor Love fires

By Armani Brooklyn
Obaapa Christy doesn't want me to see my kids - Pastor Love cries
Obaapa Christy doesn't want me to see my kids - Pastor Love cries

Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, has alleged that the songstress once slept with Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

In a self-made video, the pastor accused his ex-wife of trying to snatch Osofo Kyiri Abosom from his wife.

As alleged by the pained man of God, Obaapa Christy once forcefully took Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s car because of their secret affair.

Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy

This consequently led to a fight between her and Osofo Kyri Abosom’s wife because she was the one who introduced the singer to the man of God.

Pastor Love made these allegations against his ex-wife following her recent interview with Fiifi Pratt where she dismissed the claims that he was her songwriter.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
74.2 ° F
74.2 °
74.2 °
86 %
2.7mph
100 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways