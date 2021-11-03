Kwaw Kese Gives His Life To Christ As He Stops Smoking Weed

- Advertisement -

The undefeated king of the streets, rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that he has now stopped smoking after being a stoner for close to 20 years.

Whiles speaking in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwasodwodwo, Kwaw Kese revealed that he hasn’t smoked the illegal substance for close to five years now hence he’s now sober.

In the course of the interview, the celebrated Fante rapper also refuted claims of displaying the longest and heaviest ever rolled weed on the internet some few weeks ago.

In his own words, what he displayed was not weed rather, one of our local herbs known as “Acheampong”.

For fear of being arrested by the Ghana police service, now sober Kwaw Kese went on to add that, the supposed weed picture he displayed was just for a prank and nothing serious so critics shouldn’t try to deduce any form of meaning into it.

The “Abodam” musician who has been in the music industry for more than a decade now additionally advised the youths to stay away from smoking and the usage of other illicit drugs.

It will be remembered that the musician was arrested by the authorities in 2014 for smoking marijuana in public.

He was later charged for the unlawful use of chemicals presumed to be marijuana and thrown into prison for two weeks by the Kumasi Circuit Court.

After spending roughly a month in jail, Kwaw Kese was given bail.