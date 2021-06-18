- Advertisement -

It seems the economic hardship and impact of COVID-19 on the music industry is taking a toll on the finances of some artistes in the country.

This situation has compelled Hiplife musician Kwaw Kese to put up his 2017 Range Rover for sale on social media for $75,000.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com, the artiste shared a photo of the vehicle on his Instagram page on Friday morning and revealed that he’s selling it because he is struggling financially.

“My body catch me, selling it. 2017 Range Rover Hse Supercharged. $75,000 Dollars. Dm me for test drive,” Kwaw Kese captioned the photo.

The move comes months after Kwaw Kese expressed his regret on social media for not investing the revenue from his music into profitable assets.

He indicated that buying luxurious cars at the prime of his career was one of the worse decision he has made in his life.