Kwaw Kese makes peace with Sarkodie days after bashing him on radio

MadTime boss Kwaw Kese from the look of things has finally settled his issues with Tema-based and the CEO of Sarkcess music rapper Sarkodie.

Kwaw Kese days ago was live on Okay FM in an interview with Abeiku Santana where he expressed himw unhappy he is with Sarkodie over how things where going between them.

According to Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie has failed to show him love even though he has always shown him love from his hustling days till now to the extent that he remains one of his favourite rappers.

That aside, Kwaw Kese expressed his unhappiness of speaking with Angeltown first before he can finally get the chance to talk with Sarkodie.

In a new interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM this morning, Kwaw has disclosed that he is cool with Sarkodie because some people have called to explain things to him better.

He reterated on the fact that he has always been cool with Sarkodie and only wanted him to know how he feels that was why he opened up but has no other motive behind his rant days ago.