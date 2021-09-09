type here...
Kweku Annan masturbates with soap anytime he’s on live TV – Captain Smart

By Mr. Tabernacle
Captain Smart has alleged that Kweku Annan, the host of NET 2 TV’s ‘The Hot Seat’ masturbates with soap each time he’s on live TV.

Captain Smart and Kweku Annan have not been on good terms lately. Both broadcast journalists come at each other at the least chance.

Their beef ignited when the Onua TV presenter sometime ago mounted heavy pressure on the Akufo-Addo led government, NPP.

Justice Kweku Annan, an NPP sympathiser reacted to Smart’s attacks on the government, hence their bad blood.

Speaking in a new video, Captain Smart reiterated that the NET 2 TV show host masturbates on live TV Stating that that’s the reason he’s fond of making absurd remarks on trending issues.

Captain Smart further claimed that he has video proof of Annan pleasuring himself with our local soap.

The controversial journalist made these assertions and more in the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

