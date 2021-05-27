type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKweku Annan sues Nigel Gaisie for 2.5m
Entertainment

Kweku Annan sues Nigel Gaisie for 2.5m

By Qwame Benedict
Kweku Annan sues Nigel Gaisie for 2.5m
Kweku Annan and Nigel Gaisie
- Advertisement -

Television presenter and host of ‘The Seat’ show Kweku Annan according to information we have gathered has sued Prophet Nigel Gaisie for 2.5 million for defamation.

According to a video sighted on social media, the source narrated that Kweku Annan came to this conclusion after the deadline he gave the prophet elapsed.

It would be remembered that the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie received a letter from the lawyers of the NET 2 presenter asking him to retract a statement he made about him.

In the letter, the presenter stated that Nigel Gaisie accused him of taking bribes from people in order to destroy people an allegation which is false so he, therefore, wants to use that letter to ask him to retract the statement.

Few hours after the letter was presented to Nigel Gaisie, he came live on social media to tear the letter into pieces daring the presenter to do his worst.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated clearly that he was never going to apologize to him adding that he is ready to face him in court.

He questioned Kweku Annan if he (Nigel Gaisie) took him to court or sent him a letter asking him to retract comments he passed on his show telling the whole world he was a fake man of God.

Looks like Kweku Annan is ready to battle in the law court and has sued the preacher.

See the suit below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 27, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
3.5mph
40 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News