Kweku Annan sues Nigel Gaisie for 2.5m

Television presenter and host of ‘The Seat’ show Kweku Annan according to information we have gathered has sued Prophet Nigel Gaisie for 2.5 million for defamation.

According to a video sighted on social media, the source narrated that Kweku Annan came to this conclusion after the deadline he gave the prophet elapsed.

It would be remembered that the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie received a letter from the lawyers of the NET 2 presenter asking him to retract a statement he made about him.

In the letter, the presenter stated that Nigel Gaisie accused him of taking bribes from people in order to destroy people an allegation which is false so he, therefore, wants to use that letter to ask him to retract the statement.

Few hours after the letter was presented to Nigel Gaisie, he came live on social media to tear the letter into pieces daring the presenter to do his worst.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated clearly that he was never going to apologize to him adding that he is ready to face him in court.

He questioned Kweku Annan if he (Nigel Gaisie) took him to court or sent him a letter asking him to retract comments he passed on his show telling the whole world he was a fake man of God.

Looks like Kweku Annan is ready to battle in the law court and has sued the preacher.

See the suit below: