Kweku Baako reveals the identity of the person who recorded Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribe video

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has boldly come out disclosing the identity of the person who recorded and leaked the Akufo-Addo alleged bribe video.

Yesterday, December 1, 2020, a video fast went in circulation on social media that captures President Akufo-Addo receiving $40,000 bribe from two persons who visited him in his office.

According to reports, the $40,000.00 bribe was given to Akufo-Addo to cease the constant calls for the removal of Alhaji Abass Awolu from office as the director of Urban Roads.

Kweku Baako on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, revealed that the person who secretly recorded the video of then-candidate Akufo-Addo, taking the $40,000 cash is one Salis Yakubu Atsuluho of ‘The Salis newspaper’.

This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, is the guy behind The Salis newspaper. The guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo-Addo”.

“The video was recorded in October 2016 when Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was seeking to unseat former President John Dramani Mahama. Kweku Baako disclosed.

He further revealed that “he introduced the said Salis Yakubu Atsuluho to Anas Aremeyaw Anas and influenced his entry into ‘Tiger Eye PI’, but after some months, Anas dismissed him.”

He alleged that Salis has currently “exited to Benin” in the wake of the alleged bribery issue.