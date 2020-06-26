type here...
GhPage News Kweku Baako wins court case against Kennedy Agyapong
Source:GHPAGE
News

Kweku Baako wins court case against Kennedy Agyapong

court orders him to pay GHc130,000

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian journalist and the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has the biggest and brightest smiles after a legal battle with Kennedy Agyapong.

Kweku Baako Jnr has won his defamatory suit against the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

On Friday morning the High Court in its ruling gave Kennedy Agyapong 30 days ultimatum to retract and apologize three times on the platforms he used to defame Kweku Baako.

The court again after ruling in favour of the ace journalist, demanded Kennedy Agyapong to pay huge sums of money to the tune of GHc130,000.

The reason Kweku Baako sued Kennedy Agyapong;

The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako sued the MP for making defamatory comments against him on several media platforms.

According to Mr Baako, the lawmaker defamed him on a radio talk show called Boiling Point on Oman FM and Adom Badwam talk show on Adom FM on separate dates.

There were attempts to settle the case out of court but Kweku Baako refused, sources revealed.

