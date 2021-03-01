- Advertisement -

The new artiste from Kumerica to attack Uptown Energy Boss Yaa Pono for disrespecting Kumasi is Kweku Flick.

So far the likes of King Paluta and Phrimpong have expressed their displeasure to Yaa Pono’s diss song directed at Shatta Wale titled Facts.

In the ‘Facts’ song, Pono wondered why Shatta Wale after bragging about his collaboration with Beyonce would now feature Kumericans.

This comment didn’t go down with the Kumerican rappers who decided to give Pono a response.

According to Kweku Flick, Yaa Pono should respect Kumasi and shouldn’t try to disrespect them again.

He made this known in a tweet.

He posted: “Respect Kumasi okay?? I’m proud Kumasi boy am born again so l don’t watch Pono again. I laugh enter underground. Kweku Flick tweeted with some parts written in Twi.”

See screenshot below: