Kumasi-based rapper Kweku Flick has taken to social media to announce the death of his father, Mr Osei Kofi, popularly known as Pointed.

Per the information reaching our news desk, the father of the musician said goodbye to the world in the early hours of yesterday August 7.

The cause of his death remains unknown but tributes have been flowing from fans and followers of the musician consoling the musician.

Mr Osei Kofi despite not being publicly exposed has been a strong pillar behind the career of his son Kweku Flick.

While alive, he attended some shows that had his son billed to perform.

May his soul rest in Peace.