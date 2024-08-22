Comic actor Kweku Manu has finally reacted to the marriage of his ex-wife and mother of his children.

Yesterday, social media was flooded with videos and photos from the marriage ceremony of Diana Naa Okailey Nyarko who happens to be the ex-wife of Kweku Manu and her Obroni husband.

Many netizens commented on the photos and videos with the majority congratulating her for getting married again years after divorcing the actor with whom they had four children.

Others have also been monitoring the social media page of Kweku Manu to see what he has to say after seeing pictures and videos of his ex-wife getting married to a white man.

Well, as expected the actor cum presenter has finally reacted by sharing photos of him and his four children on his official social media page.

Sharing the picture he captioned it: “????????????”. Without adding any words to his caption, some netizens have already started reading meanings into his post.

Watch the video below: