Kweku Manu’s ex-wife’s wedding gown is cheap – Netizen

By Qwame Benedict
It’s been almost a week since the ex-wife of Ghanaian actor Kweku Manu tied the knot with her white husband but people who are unhappy about it are still talking about it and finding faults.

In a new twist, some netizens have gone out to find out about the price of the wedding gown the ex-wife of Kweku Manu identified as Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko wore for her wedding.

According to these netizens, the gown worn by Diane is very cheap and this means either her white husband was poor or just a stingy man.

They claimed that Diane got her wedding gown from Shein a Chinese online shop for £28.49, which is equivalent to GHS443.

Source:GhPage

