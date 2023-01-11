- Advertisement -

GroundUp boss, Kwesi Arthur, is reportedly making preparations to wedding his new Italian girlfriend.

This rumour is currently making waves on the local digital space and it followed after the rapper shared an all-loved picture with the beautiful lady for the very first time on social media.

Apparently, Kwesi Arthur’s new girlfriend celebrated her birthday yesterday therefore he decided to post a picture of them looking magnificently cute together to wish her.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Arthur flaunts his Italian girlfriend for the first time

They both rocked all-black outfits and looked better together to a fault.

As the new report suggests, the new lovers will tie the knot early next month to make things official between them.

GHPage cannot confirm whether this fast-trending report about Kwesi Arthur’s wedding is inherently true or false but we keenly following the story to bring you any latest development that pops up from it.

With that said, do not be surprised when wedding photos Kwesi Arthur and his Italian lovers surface on the internet in the months ahead.

READ ALSO: I’ll never date Kwesi Arthur – Efia Odo