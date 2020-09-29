Kwesi Arthur and BBNaija winner Laycon to feature on new song

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur in a recent tweet has sparked rumors of an incoming collaboration between himself and Big Brother Africa Nigeria winner Laycon.

The decorated rapper in a congratulatory message to Laycon for winning the coveted reality TV show expressed that he was ready to hit the studio with him.

The Nigerian reality TV personality born, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe is known to be a great admirer of the Ghanaian’s craft.

Kwesi Arthur’s tweet would be music to his ears as he looks forward to taking his music career to the next level.

From partying with Davido and Mayorkun to possibly landing a collaboration with one of the best rappers in Africa, Laycon is having the time of his life.

Kwesi’s post read, ”Congrats to man like Laycon!!! We go give them hot one”.

SEE TWEET BELOW:

Kwesi Arthur tweet

Since the tweet, there has been a lot of conversation about the possibility of both artistes featuring on a song. Some of the comments have been curated below:

Fans reaction

Kwesi Arthur Laycon

fan reaction

Meanwhile, Laycon as part of coming out as the winner of the show won an enviable cash price of N30 million.