Kwesi Arthur broke up with me just two weeks after I tattooed his name on my body – Efia Odo reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has revealed that she truly dated Kwesi Arthur regardless of lying about their affair years ago.

Recall that years ago, the actress-turned-musician shook the internet when she revealed that she was no longer a die-hard fan of the rapper after their secret affair had hit the rocks.

When asked why her admiration for the rapper has suddenly vanished, Efia stated;

“Sometimes people can do things that turn you off and then it’s like okay I can’t really be a fan of you anymore. I still like his music but not his biggest fan anymore.”

Well, the truth is finally out from Efia Odo’s own mouth and according to her, Kwesi Arthur broke her heart.

Speaking on her podcast named (Rants, Bants & Confessions), Efia Odo emotionally disclosed that Kwesi Arthur broke up with her just two weeks after she had tattooed his name on her body.

According to pained and betrayed Efia Odo, she even informed Kwesi Arthur that she was getting his name inked on her body.

Yet he chose to break up with her just two weeks after getting the tattoo.

Watch the video below to know more…

