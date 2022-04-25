- Advertisement -

Kwesi Arthur has finally broken silence on Efia Odo’s indecent dressing that took the attention from his ‘Son Of Jacob’ album listening.

Speaking in an interview with HITZ FM’s Andy Dosty, Kwesi Arthur reveals that he wasn’t shocked to see Efia Odo in that attire because he has always known her to be a hardcore fashionista.

According to Kwesi Arthur, he was very happy to see Efia Odo because she’s amongst the few industry people who have shown him massive support ever since he hit the limelight.

Addressing the claims that Efia Odo stole the night, Kwesi Arthur emphatically stated that that’s a fat lie because his “Son of Jacob” album received all the needed attention that night.

The “Ground Up” boss additionally dismissed the claims that he’s dating Efia Odo. He clearly stated that they are just friends and nothing more.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and other concerned citizens have called for the immediate arrest of Efia Odo for promoting nudity which is against the constitution of the country.