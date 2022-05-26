type here...
Entertainment
Kwesi Arthur shares the secrets behind some of his lyrics
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur shares the secrets behind some of his lyrics

By Qwame Benedict
Kwesi Arthur with a faceless pastor
Kwesi Arthur
Tema based rapper Kwesi Arthur has shed light on his song lyrics, saying they are all about things around him.

According to him, people have been wondering how he manages to write lyrics that people can relate to saying the secret is that he pays attention to what is happening around him and also stories from people around him.

He said: “My lyrics are influenced by the stories around me, things that I’ve been through and those that I know about other people and what they’ve also been through”.

Giving an example of some of the things around him, he revealed that his friend who is a Pastor dropped his bible to become a fraud boy.

The BET nominee went on to say that this experience even influenced a song on his new album titled “Son of Jacob’

“A friend of mine who was a pastor decided to stop preaching because things were not going well with his life, so he stopped doing the work of God and put it on hold to rather do online fraud,” he revealed.

He continued, “And I said this in my song no regrets on the son of Jacob album cos it’s a phenomenon which is happening, it’s something I have seen with my eyes going on in our society”.

    Source:Ghpage

