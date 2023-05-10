Kwesi Arthur shaves his dreadlocks, shares new lovely pictures of himself online

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Kwesi Arthur has shaved off his trademark dreadlocks and now rocks a low cut.

The ‘See No Evil’ hitmaker who made it into the limelight with his funky hairstyle has made ‘all African mothers’ proud with his new haircut.

Recall that some years ago, the singer’s father Mr Danso publicly revealed that he has never liked his son’s dreadlocks and he’ll be more than happy if he cuts them off.

The father said it was not a good thing for his image as an elder in his church, and also for his son who has to maintain a good reputation.

Fortunately, Kwesi has now considered his father’s advice, reason behind his new decent hairstyle.

While some netizens are applauding him for looking more decent, others are also bashing him for changing his known looks.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

