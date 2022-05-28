type here...
Entertainment

Kyeiwaa clashes with Ayisha Modi for reportedly gossiping about her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Two months ago, news went rife on the internet that veteran Ghanaian actress, Kyeiwaa, has quit acting to enter into full-time chop bar business in the US.

After the news landed on the internet, many trolls took advantage of the situation to humiliate the screen goddesses and also make a mockery of her new business venture.

It was also wildly asserted on the media space that Ayisha Modi was the person who leaked the coded information to the general public for reasons best known to her because she and Kwaku Manu were the first celebrities to visit Kyeiwaa’s chop bar.

Kyeiwaa sells Banku and Kenkey in USA claimed Nana Yaa Brefo in an interview with Papa Kumasi

Obviously, Kyeiwaa was pained when the news came out and has since fingered Ayisha Modi as the conveyor of the gossip.

In the attempt to set the records straight once and for all, Kyeiwaa invited Ayisha Modi to her Youtube show to either confirm or rubbish the claim that she’s the one who gossiped about her.

Speaking on the show, Ayisha Modi openly expressed that she was very disappointed when she heard she has been accused of gossiping about her.

She continued to emphatically state that she’s not a gossip and will never stab a person like Kyiewaa at the back.

According to Ayisha Modi, she visited her together with Kwaku Manu so Kwaku can also be pinned as the suspect.

Kyeiwaa slams Nana Yaa Brefo as she finally confirms selling Banku in U.S.

Kyeiwaa in turn also defended Kwaku Manu and said there’s no way the actor can spread such stories about her in public.

She added that Kwaku Manu had visited her on many occasions at her chop bar to see her selling banku but the news never went viral.

Watch the video below to know more…

Kyeiwaa’s decision to go into chop bar business is very smart because we all know the state of the local movie industry at the moment.

Doing something meaningful with her life is better than sitting idle and hoping for Kumawood to bounce back.

    Source:GHpage

