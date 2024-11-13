Kyekyeku Does Not Greet Me When He Sees Me- Mimi Cries Out

Controversial Kumawood actress, Sweet Mimi has subtly labeled her colleague, Kyekyeku a proud actor who does not show respect to both his mate and the aged in the entertainment fraternity.

Speaking in an interview on Poleeno Multimedia sighted by Gh Page, Sweet Mimi disclosed that she and Kyekyeku are not that cool as compared to her relationship with Dr. Likee and 39/40.

Mimi said in the interview that she and 39/40 and Dr. Likee are very cool, saying that anywhere the aforementioned people see her, they greet her and vice versa.

Mimi stated that the same cannot be said about Kyekyeku because anytime the actor sees her, he does not greet her, and as a result, she does not also greet him.

Meanwhile, she stated that the duo are ever ready to act together provided terms and conditions are being met.