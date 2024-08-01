Kyekyeku now beefing his master Dr Likee as the crisis in Aka Ebenezer’s camp worsens (Video)

As we are all aware, Dr Likee has publicly shared his frustrations about the stubbornness of his mentees, who now disregard his advice.

This revelation has shed light on the strained relationship between Dr Likee and one of his most notable mentees, Kyekyeku.

Despite their public displays of affection, it has been discovered that Dr Likee and Kyekyeku are no longer on good terms.

The two skit makers, who once shared a close father-and-son relationship, are now reportedly sworn enemies.

This unfortunate turn of events has left fans and industry insiders wondering about the cause of their rift.

Well, in an interview with GhPage, Oboy Siki, a member of Dr Likee’s team, provided some insights into the fallout.

According to Oboy Siki, Kyekyeku has become increasingly pompous and independent.

He alleged that Kyekyeku now inks his contracts without consulting Dr Likee, a significant departure from their previous dynamic where Dr Likee’s guidance and approval were sought.

“Kyekyeku now signs contracts without informing Dr Likee,” Oboy Siki revealed, hinting at the growing divide between the once inseparable duo.

