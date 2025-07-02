type here...
Entertainment

Kyinkyinaa Twan sadly reveals how Sarkodie ended his career

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actor turned movie producer Nana Fred, known on-screen as Kyinkyinaa Twan, has sadly shared how Ghanaian rap enigma Sarkodie ended his career.

The actor cum movie producer disclosed during an interview with Adwoa Papabi on Grace TV, which Gh Page monitored.

According to the actor and farmer, he was a musician, a rapper, growing up.

Kyinkyinaa Twan noted that rap was not something he was learn, but was born with, however, when Sarkodie came into the picture, he had no option but to quit.

The actor noted that Sarkodie took all the attention that, any song he released, despite how good it was went unnoticed.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

Frederick Nuamah Sacked Me From Adom- Delay

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Dada Joe Extradition

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

Wife storms wedding
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways