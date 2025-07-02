Kyinkyinaa Twan sadly reveals how Sarkodie ended his career

Kumawood actor turned movie producer Nana Fred, known on-screen as Kyinkyinaa Twan, has sadly shared how Ghanaian rap enigma Sarkodie ended his career.

The actor cum movie producer disclosed during an interview with Adwoa Papabi on Grace TV, which Gh Page monitored.

According to the actor and farmer, he was a musician, a rapper, growing up.

Kyinkyinaa Twan noted that rap was not something he was learn, but was born with, however, when Sarkodie came into the picture, he had no option but to quit.

The actor noted that Sarkodie took all the attention that, any song he released, despite how good it was went unnoticed.