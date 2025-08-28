LA State cautions against Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

The La State Council has cautioned the organisers of Daddy Lumba’s one-week observation set to be held on August 30th 2025.

In an official press statement issued on Thursday, August 28, the Council said its attention had been drawn to advertisements circulating in the media regarding the planned one-week funeral celebration of the late highlife legend, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Despite the caution, the council extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the entire nation over the loss of the iconic musician.

However, the Council stressed that the traditional ban, which took effect on Monday, August 11, 2025, remains in force.

The directive covers the entire La Traditional Area, from the main township to Maalejor on the Dodowa road, and Ayi Mensah at the foot of the Aburi mountains.

The ban prohibits noisemaking of any kind, including funerals and funeral-related gatherings.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

According to the Council, the sacred period marks the time when the traditional authorities enter the spiritual realm, and no activity that undermines cultural and spiritual order will be tolerated.

“All persons, families, groups, and organisers are cautioned against any attempt to hold or facilitate funeral events within the La Traditional Area during this period. Any such planned activity must be postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled outright,” the statement emphasised.

For clarity, the ban is expected to remain in effect until Friday, September 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

The La State Council reiterated its sympathy to the family of the late Daddy Lumba and assured them of its support at the appropriate time once the ban has been lifted.