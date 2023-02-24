type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLadies who are 40 and 50 years are not old - Blessing...
Lifestyle

Ladies who are 40 and 50 years are not old – Blessing CEO

By Qwame Benedict
Blessing-CEO
Blessing-CEO
- Advertisement -

Blessing CEO has urged other female peers between the age of 30 to 50 years to stop dressing like old women.

In Africa, if you are a 30-year-old single woman, you are viewed as unfulfilled and a burden.

No matter how successful you are in life, if you are divorced or single, people will view you as a failure. These labels frequently cause such women to experience severe sadness.

Also Read: Pork is an animal that has all the abominable diseases – Blakk Rasta

Their appearance is impacted because most of them end up seeming older than they actually are.

Some individuals lose the desire to live and cease caring for themselves. Some people dress in ugly attire, which makes them look older.

The well-known relationship specialist then resorted to TikTok to encourage other young women to quit moping about and start taking care of themselves.

Also Read: Presidents around the world envy my success – Buhari

She said: “This is for the young women in their mid or late thirties and early forties. Stop allowing yourself to look like a grandmother. You are still young and beautiful, being in your thirties or forties is not a death sentence!! Get up, dress up, and go and have fun. Try new things and enjoy yourself.”

Watch the video below:

Read More: Ghana has only four superstars – Michael Blackson

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 24, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.7 ° F
    83.7 °
    83.7 °
    74 %
    2.7mph
    79 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News