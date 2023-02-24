- Advertisement -

Blessing CEO has urged other female peers between the age of 30 to 50 years to stop dressing like old women.

In Africa, if you are a 30-year-old single woman, you are viewed as unfulfilled and a burden.

No matter how successful you are in life, if you are divorced or single, people will view you as a failure. These labels frequently cause such women to experience severe sadness.

Also Read: Pork is an animal that has all the abominable diseases – Blakk Rasta

Their appearance is impacted because most of them end up seeming older than they actually are.

Some individuals lose the desire to live and cease caring for themselves. Some people dress in ugly attire, which makes them look older.

The well-known relationship specialist then resorted to TikTok to encourage other young women to quit moping about and start taking care of themselves.

Also Read: Presidents around the world envy my success – Buhari

She said: “This is for the young women in their mid or late thirties and early forties. Stop allowing yourself to look like a grandmother. You are still young and beautiful, being in your thirties or forties is not a death sentence!! Get up, dress up, and go and have fun. Try new things and enjoy yourself.”

Watch the video below:

Read More: Ghana has only four superstars – Michael Blackson