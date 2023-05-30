Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

US-based Ghanaian influencer Twene Jonas in a new video making rounds has mentioned that he only dates ladies who are 25 years and below.

In the video, he was walking around as he normally does when he met a Korean lady who complimented him saying he looked handsome.

After talking and bidding goodbye to each other, Twene Jonas stated that if not for the fact that her face looks old he would have wooed and sent her home to chop.

According to him, he only likes ladies between the ages of 17-23 because they are young and have fresh blood running through their veins.

He continued that he wants to punish white ladies during atopa so he doesn’t have any feelings towards older women.

He claimed that the age range he likes are all people who are in colleges and universities but ladies who are more than 25 years are all looking for a husband and would start disturbing him as soon as they start dating.

Watch the video below:

