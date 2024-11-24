Ladies Don’t Want Money- Shatta Wale

type here...
By Mzta Churchill
Following Shatta Michy’s interview that flew across social media platforms, Shatta Wale has spoken.

Shatta Wale has stated emphatically that he never left Shatta Michy or any woman he has dated.

The dancehall musician has said that it is the ladies he dates that leave him when they think they have had enough of him.

Speaking on Fakye TV chanced by Gh Page, Shatta Wale disclosed why he prefers side chicks over serious girlfriends.

He claims the same story cannot be said about side chicks because according to him, unlike the main chicks, no side chick has ever left him regardless.

Meanwhile, Shatt Wale stated that ladies do not like money, even though they want more of everything.

He went on to recollect how a lady he was in a relationship with some time back would tell him that she wanted redfish.

Shatta used that flashback to justify that women do not love or want money, they rather deserve more of everything.

