Ladies are going to suck ‘prick’ for an iPhone 12 – Efia Odo

- Advertisement -

Video vixen/actress Efia Odo reacted after the launch of the new brands of apple products.

Apple yesterday announced iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, introducing a powerful 5G experience and advanced technologies that push the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone.

iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new design and edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, the largest ever on iPhone, protected by the all-new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

iphones

Reacting to the new models, the Ghanaians actress took to social media to say that some ladies will go through the stress of sucking the d!ckz of men before they can get hold of the new iPhone 12.

She tweeted; “Birches bout to suck some dick for that iPhone12:”

See post below;

Efia-Odo-tweet

Do you think her claims are true? ‘Our Ladies’ share your thoughts in the comments section….