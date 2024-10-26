Ladie’s lifeless body found on the roadside after going to met man she meet on a dating site

A piece of sad news from Delta State in Nigeria confirms the death of a 23-year-old lady identified as Precious Yusuf, whose corpse was found along DLA Road opposite Falcon Club Asaba on October 24.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Bright Edafe, at about 8.40 am on the said day, the DPO ‘A’ division Asaba received a distress call that the corpse of a young lady was found at DLA Road.

Edafe said the DPO, CSP Rex Abiodun, swiftly mobilized and led police operatives of the division to the scene where the corpse of the lady was found.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that on October 22, the deceased told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on iHappy dating website.

She left the house on 22nd October to see the young man at Coka.

On the 23rd at about 0730 hours, she called her friend that she was on her way home and that was the last time she made any contact only for her corpse to be found the next day.

Edafe said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

He mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda assured members of the public particularly the family of the deceased that the Investigation had commenced and also assured them of justice.

The Commissioner of Police urged young ladies to be mindful of the friends they hang out with and to exercise caution particularly when dealing with people they meet on dating websites and other social media platforms.

