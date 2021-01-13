Lady, 18, sets boyfriend ablaze after a heated argument

- Advertisement -

Why have relationships nowadays turn to an arena of unseen and bizarre happenings? Lovers start on good notes and later, deep into their love-story then BOM! confusion splits them.

Ghpage has once again received yet another sad story from Nigeria about two young lovers who have now turned to enemies.

Esther,18, has set his boyfriend identified as Elvis Chidinma Onah ablaze after a heated quarrel. This incident happened on Monday, 11th January 2021, in the Wadata area of Makurdi town.

According to an eyewitness, the teenage girl carried out the dastardly act Monday morning at about 2 am when the victim was fast asleep.

Giving an in-depth account, the scream from the victim attracted the attention of neighbours far and near who rushed to help him but he had already suffered severe burns.

“The neighbours immediately rushed him to the nearby Makurdi Federal Medical Centre, FMC, where he was admitted for treatment,” the eyewitness said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the death of the victim in Makurdi on Tuesday, January 12 said that the suspect has been arrested.

Meantime, the body of the victim was evacuated from the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi for burial by his family.