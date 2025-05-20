type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Lady accidentally breaks bottles of drinks while taking pictures at the mart

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady at the mall

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after accidentally breaking several bottles of drinks while visiting a supermarket just to take pictures.

She shared the incident on her TikTok page, showing her face alongside a caption that read: “You went to a supermarket to take pictures and mistakenly broke their drinks.”

The video captures shattered bottles and spilled drinks scattered across the supermarket floor, highlighting the extent of the mishap.

As the clip circulated online, it attracted numerous reactions from concerned individuals who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

READ ALSO: Husband in viral video beating wife with a tennis bat arrested

Lady at the mall

Wildflower ???: “Imagine say na azul or henesssy ????.”

Miss.ann?: “How did they know the amount of drinks you broke ???.”

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TIMTIM’S BUKA: “Supermarket na photo studio? To take pictures ke.”

The Rhythm ?: “Lucky you didn’t break something expensive if not dem go give you polo wear ?.”

ola babe: “You pay Abi you know pay ?.”

????????: “What if u had no money, and all u had was locked in savings ?.”

Vanessa: “Moral lessons:if u dey go snap picture make sure money Dey ur acct??omo.”

iamcharity234: “U get luck say nor be expensive drinks.”

Chioma ????: “What if u no get money at that moment what will u na do wtf????.”

Queen?? like?? ??Deborah: “????you almost create history ?.”

@mercy_naturals

Yess I paid for them alll??

? original sound – braindah_oma (SKINCARE VENDOR)

READ ALSO: Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Amaya and Steve

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Husband beating wife

Husband in viral video beating wife with a tennis bat arrested

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
29.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

Cheating wife

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat

Husband beating wife

TikTok lady, Brenda, dies inside guy’s apartment

Brenda and Emmy Pounds 1

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways