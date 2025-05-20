Lady accidentally breaks bottles of drinks while taking pictures at the mart

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after accidentally breaking several bottles of drinks while visiting a supermarket just to take pictures.

She shared the incident on her TikTok page, showing her face alongside a caption that read: “You went to a supermarket to take pictures and mistakenly broke their drinks.”

The video captures shattered bottles and spilled drinks scattered across the supermarket floor, highlighting the extent of the mishap.

As the clip circulated online, it attracted numerous reactions from concerned individuals who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

READ ALSO: Husband in viral video beating wife with a tennis bat arrested

Wildflower ???: “Imagine say na azul or henesssy ????.”

Miss.ann?: “How did they know the amount of drinks you broke ???.”

TIMTIM’S BUKA: “Supermarket na photo studio? To take pictures ke.”

The Rhythm ?: “Lucky you didn’t break something expensive if not dem go give you polo wear ?.”

ola babe: “You pay Abi you know pay ?.”

????????: “What if u had no money, and all u had was locked in savings ?.”

Vanessa: “Moral lessons:if u dey go snap picture make sure money Dey ur acct??omo.”

iamcharity234: “U get luck say nor be expensive drinks.”

Chioma ????: “What if u no get money at that moment what will u na do wtf????.”

Queen?? like?? ??Deborah: “????you almost create history ?.”

READ ALSO: Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat