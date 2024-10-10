Lady accuses Father Ankrah of chopping and making her abort her pregancy at 17 – Video

A Ghanaian lady who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of YouTuber and skitmaker, Father Ankrah, has accused him of impregnating her and making her abort the pregnancy at 17.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, the lady named Florence alleged that Father Ankrah impregnated her twice.

Father Ankrah made her abort the first pregnancy when she was just 17 but she maintained the second one and has given birth.

Now, Father Ankrah has refused to take responsibility of the child.

As alleged by Florence, Father Ankrah claims he has conducted a DNA test on the child and the test proves he’s not the biological father of the child.