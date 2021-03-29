I was in a relationship with him, only for me to see him getting married yesterday - The lady revealed in a social media post.

Despite’s media Abena Moet got married a couple of days ago but there are negative repercussions popping out thereafter.

A social media user on instagram identified as laetitia.kay.1 has called out Moet’s husband for deception.

According to her, she was in a relationship with him for six months, only for her to see him getting married.

She claimed that, her friends kept calling her the whole time the marriage ceremony was ongoing which she had no idea until she saw the pictures.

Commenting under one of the pictures from the ceremony she revealed: ” I am here wae. All those insulting me I pray it happens to you. This guy and I were in a relationship for 6 months. Only for me to see him getting married yesterday. My friends kept calling me the whole if[sic] yesterday because I had no idea till I saw his pictures”.

The lady’s revelation attracted many comments of which some came from Mona Gucci.

@monagucciofficial: “@laetitia.kay.1 ??6months? U r not serious…he was dating Abena when she was in JHS…pls let peace reign…we beg u paaaaa ????”

This isn’t the only time, the said laetitia.kay.1 has come out to make such comments.

During live streaming of Abena Moet and her hubby’s marriage ceremony, she commented that people should not be envious of Abena Moet, her hubby, or their plush wedding.

She said Moet’s husband is an ‘ashawo’ which means a Casanova.

Her comment read: “Pls don’t envy them oo. The groom is a whore. Proper Ashawo. Joel, God will punish you.”

Lady curses Abena Moet’s husband for being Ashawo

This comment left a sour taste in the mouth of all those who were drooling over the wedding and they have set out to look for answers to the lady’s claims.