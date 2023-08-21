Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghana’s entertainment scene has been shaken by a storm of accusations and controversy as the alleged infidelity of Mr. Maxwell Mensah, husband of renowned star actress Nana Ama McBrown, takes center stage.



The accusations were initiated by Ohene Phrah, who claimed that his ex-lover Maame Serwaa had been involved in a romantic relationship with Mr. Maxwell Mensah – igniting a firestorm of public scrutiny and social media frenzy.

Since the initial accusations, social media platforms have been ablaze with a barrage of reactions, ranging from insults and advice to McBrown urging her to consider divorce.



Amidst this tumultuous situation, a new audio recording has surfaced, further fueling the speculation and adding a new layer to the ongoing drama.

In the audio, an unidentified woman can be heard alleging that Mr. Maxwell Mensah is not only romantically linked with Maame Serwaa but also reportedly involved with other popular “slayqueens.”



The woman, whose voice was recorded in the background claimed that Maxwell is reputed as a notorious playboy on the streets of Accra, who doesn’t spare any opportunity to engage with women who cross his path.

This is not the first time Mr. Maxwell Mensah’s name has been linked to infidelity, according to the anonymous woman in the audio.

The woman in the audio emphasized that Mr. Maxwell’s alleged actions are tarnishing McBrown’s reputation and image.



She appealed to him to exercise restraint and responsibility in his relationships, suggesting that his behavior is the root cause of the negative attention McBrown is facing.



The woman also suggested that Mr. Maxwell needs to be more cautious and avoid allowing his name to be entangled in cheating scandals repeatedly.



The allegations against him have cast a shadow on his marriage to Nana Ama McBrown, bringing her name into the spotlight in ways that have left her fans and followers deeply concerned.

