Lady advises fellow women to use spiritual padlocks on thier lovers

By Armani Brooklyn
Spiritual Padlocks

A self-styled spiritualist on TikTok, known by the handle @Turia_Ayi, has come under heavy fire from social media users after sharing controversial advice in which she urged women to use what she calls a “spiritual padlock” to control their partners.

In a now-viral video, @Turia_Ayi claimed that women who use her so-called spiritual padlock can gain “total control over their husbands or boyfriends”, and likened the effect to “controlling them like a TV remote.”

According to the TikTok personality, the “spiritual padlock” ensures that men remain loyal and obedient to their partners.

However, the bizarre and unorthodox nature of the claim has triggered widespread criticism from both men and women.

Many have condemned her for promoting psychological manipulation and emotional abuse under the guise of spirituality.

The backlash has been swift and fierce as critics have since flooded her comment section and other social media platforms to tag her advice as misleading and dangerous.

Netizens Reactions…

@AdepaCarthy – So these things doesn’t work on celebrities anaaa ….

@GreenBea – Yall should becareful with generational curses

@Dede – Eiii I cover my brothers and love ones in the name of Jesus 

@Viceybaby – If you have to lock the man then madam he is not for you . Mon p3 b3bi ntena aaa

