type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Lady angry with her boyfriend for proposing to her in the market...
Lifestyle

Lady angry with her boyfriend for proposing to her in the market (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Lady angry with her boyfriend for proposing to her in the market
Proposal gone wrong
- Advertisement -

A video sighted on social media sees the moment a young lady angrily blasted her boyfriend in public for ’embarrasing’ her after he proposed to her in a market.

It has now become a common practice where guys tend to propose to the girlfriends openly in the presence of other people both known and unknown.

Though some people got bad response and feedback after proposing to their girlfriends and boyfriends in public, others are still not giving up on that.

This youngman in the video in our possession decided to try his luck by proposing to his girlfriend which got her very angry.

According to the lady in the video, why would her boyfriend choose the market of all places to propose to her.

She asked her boyfriend to get up since he was creating a drama which was embarrassing to her.

Watch the video below:

Social media is currently torn apart with some people condemning the lady, while the other party are also of the view that people copy blindly hence the boyfriend deserved what he got.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
1.6mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News