Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema
Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

By Qwame Benedict
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot papers.

According to people at the polling station, the woman who claimed to be deaf and dumb had the ballot papers in her dress but was seen by voters who were are at the polling station trying to bring them out of her dress.

Some voters who spoke with Kofi TV revealed that the lady upon seeing that she has been seen started tearing the ballot papers into pieces.

They continued that the police at the polling station whisk her away to the nearest polling station.

One of the people who witnessed the event revealed that though he was around and recorded the event on his phone, he didn’t see the political party the lady voted for.

Another man who was available at the scene of the incident also disclosed that he saw the ballot papers from the woman and she had voted for the National Democratic Congress.

Others who were present and spoke to Kofi TV stated that they were of the firm believe that the lady was not deaf and dumb but was just acting up just to escape the law.

Source:Ghpage

