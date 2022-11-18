A young lady has met her untimely death after some of her friends ganged up to beat her.

The lady identified as Shanquella Robinson from North Carolina according to the autopsy report died of alcohol poisoning, a broken neck and a cracked spine.

A source explaining what happened stated that the victim was on vacation with a group of friends in Cabo to celebrate the birthday of one of her friends.

Sadly, Shanquella got into a fight with one of the girls while she was visibly intoxicated in the video.

Her other friends observed and documented her getting thrashed while naked on social media, which sparked a confrontation between the two of them.

They beat her to a pulp and left her in the Airb&b they had rented before taking off for home.

Watch the video below:

Video of Shanquella Robinson been beaten by her friends surfaces pic.twitter.com/JSe79MrL2R — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 18, 2022

Her body has since been flown back to the United States.

Many people are horrified by the puzzling circumstances of her passing. Others have launched a “Justice for Shanquella Campaign,” while some have requested that the police look into the matter.

Recently, group holidays have gained popularity all around the world, especially among young girls who want to travel. It is crucial to exercise cautious, which includes checking your travel companions’ backgrounds carefully.